Lightning strikes ignited new fires in Southwest Alaska over the weekend. Two fires are burning in the Nushagak drainage, while a second fire this summer…
The Lime Hills Fire, the largest in the state, is no longer directly threatening Lime Village. The state forestry division says the northern firebreak,…
Fire crews focused this weekend on a blaze 19 miles south of Sleetmute. 29 crewmembers are building a firebreak on the northwest side in case the fire…
One of the state’s largest fires continues to threaten the interior community of Lime Village, aproaching as close as a half mile on Thursday. The raging…