-
A proposed project to monitor streams, creeks and rivers in the Lime Hills region of Bristol Bay was outlined in detail last month during the Southwest…
-
Lightning strikes ignited new fires in Southwest Alaska over the weekend. Two fires are burning in the Nushagak drainage, while a second fire this summer…
-
The Lime Hills Fire, the largest in the state, is no longer directly threatening Lime Village. The state forestry division says the northern firebreak,…
-
The massive Lime Hills fire has crossed the Stony River, which had been protecting Lime Village from the state’s largest wildfire. It crossed about 6…