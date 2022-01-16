-
The first five miles of Lake Road will be repaved by the end of July if all goes according to the Department of Transportation's plan.Flaggers, traffic…
Another closure is scheduled for a stretch of Kanakanak Road between Wood River Road to the Airport Road, also known as the Airport Y. That stretch will…
The development of a large gravel pit within the city limits of Dillingham is prompting an effort to impose some local regulations. KDLG’s Mike Mason has…
Knik Construction is operating a gravel pit in Dillingham to supply gravel for a large project at the Dillingham airport. The company confirms that the…
The operator of a large and growing gravel pit in Dillingham has apparently admitted that they have broken into the water table. For several weeks now…
The ongoing work in a large gravel pit in the city limits of Dillingham has prompted concerns that the operators are impacting the local water table.…