King Cove Road

Judge H. Russell Holland says Interior Secretary Jewell's 2013 decision to block the road is in keeping with NEPA. A federal judge in Anchorage has ruled…
Alaska’s Senior U.S. Senator is asking the President of the United States to reconsider last year’s Interior Department decision preventing construction…
Earlier this week Alaska’s Senior U.S. Senator took to the floor of the Senate to slam the Secretary of the Interior for her decision to not allow the…
The effort to get a road built through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to connect King Cove and Cold Bay was addressed during last month’s Alaska…
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior will visit King Cove and Cold Bay Friday to gather information about the proposed road between the 2…
Alaska's senior U.S. Senator used a committee hearing Thursday to once again to call for the Department of the Interior to reverse a decision that has…