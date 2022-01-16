-
The elusive seals that reside in Bristol Bay’s Iliamna Lake have long been a mystery. While wildlife managers treat them the same as marine harbor seals,…
-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a series of public hearings on the proposed Pebble Mine’s draft environmental review. Three were held in…
-
The Alaska Board of Fisheries will vote on 47 proposals at the Bristol Bay Finfish meeting this week. Advisory committee reports will be a major factor.…
-
Southcentral Alaska's big quake just brought a few shakes to Lake Iliamna communities this weekend.A magnitude-7.1 earthquake that caused gas leaks and…
-
Several Bay-bound boats spent a sunny afternoon in Iliamna's Pile Bay, waiting for their turn to head down the Kvichak River. This year, about 60 boats…
-
The deadline to submit comments to the federal government about protecting Iliamna Lake harbor seals is Friday at 8 p.m. The National Marine Fisheries…
-
A family of four is safe after running into windy conditions on Lake Iliamna. Gregory Zackar, his wife Renae, and their two kids left in a boat Wednesday…
-
The Federal Government is starting the process to determine if the harbor seals that call Iliamna Lake home should be listed under the Endangered Species…