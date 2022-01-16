© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

GDP

  • DOLabor_0.jpg
    Business
    New State GDP Numbers Released
    The latest numbers on GDP have come out for the state of Alaska. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more.Earlier this month, the Alaska Department of Labor and…