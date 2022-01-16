© 2022 KDLG
fraud

  • Crime
    29 Charged for Medicaid Fraud
    The State of Alaska is filing charges against 29 caregivers in Anchorage for Medicaid fraud. The state says they committed over 350 thousand dollars of…