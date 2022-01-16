fire danger

-
A grass fire burned several acres and destroyed at least two structures Wednesday at mile three on Dillingham's Wood River Road. KDLG: The Dillingham…
-
The recent dry weather has prompted warnings to residents in the Bristol Bay region to be careful with any open burning. The National Weather Service has…
-
The Alaska Division of Forestry is warning area residents of the strong wildfire potential in the region and they are asking everyone to be careful with…
-
The Lime Hills Fire, the largest in the state, is no longer directly threatening Lime Village. The state forestry division says the northern firebreak,…
-
A red flag warning is in effect for critical fire weather conditions north of Iliamna today. Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions have primed…