-
The Federal Subsistence Board voted Tuesday to pass a temporary special action reducing the bag limit for a herd that is vital to subsistence hunting in…
-
The Bristol Bay Regional Advisory Council led a heated discussion about management of the Mulchatna herd at its meeting in Dillingham last week. It also…
-
The Mulchatna herd was only half of the minimum population objective this year. Now a proposal to reduce federal subsistence harvest limits is on the…
-
If passed, the proposal to increase harvest limit from 2 to 3 would apply to the current season; the Federal Subsistence Board is holding a public hearing…
-
A growing herd of about 1400 caribou on the Nushagak Peninsula has prompted proposals to increase bag limit and season length and to allow same-day…
-
The regulation change should clear up confusion about overlapping state and federal subsistence hunts, says Refuge manager. A special action by the…
-
The process used in Alaska to determine who has a priority to hunt and fish for subsistence on Federal lands is under review by the Federal Subsistence…
-
The Federal Subsistence Management Program has extended the public comment period for the ongoing review of a process that governs who has a priority for…