Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks will travel to Dillingham this week to continue erosion research in 11 of Bristol Bay’s coastal…
Erosion is eating away the coastline by Dillingham’s sewage lagoon. The city council held a meeting with contract engineers to discuss options for the…
High surf and 55 mile-per-hour gusts significantly eroded the bluff near Dillingham’s sewage lagoon Sunday.The day after the storm, Gabe Dunham, a Marine…
Port Heiden’s road to its harbor and old village site is crumbling into the sea and the lake on the other side of it will likely breach soon.Port Heiden…
Communities with extreme coastal erosion can now see what their shoreline looked like in the past and where it's projected to migrate in future years.…