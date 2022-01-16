-
A solar power project in Naknek aims to demonstrate that solar power is a cost-effective option in rural Alaska.In the search for cheap, renewable sources…
The village is saving $500 a day in diesel costs; community members say the new hydropower plant is cleaner and quieter. Chignik Lagoon’s $5-million…
The cost of electricity in Igiugig in nearly 80 cents per kilowatt hour, but the national average is 10 cents. Igiugig relies on diesel generation. One…
US Senator Lisa Murkowski pushed legislation intended to improve the efficiency of the federal government in addressing issues related to energy and…
The Alaska Village Energy Efficiency program is accepting applications for nearly a million dollars in funding. KDLG’s Ben Matheson has more:
The U.S. House is considering a bill from Representative Don Young that would expedite energy projects on Native American lands in Alaska and the lower…