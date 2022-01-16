-
People learning Yup’ik now have another way to practice. A new Yup’ik language app aims to help them develop their skills outside the classroom. The goal…
Bristol Bay Borough School Board President, Michael Swain, is now President-Elect of the Association of Alaska School Boards. He will serve in this…
McKinley Capital Management's Bob Gillam delivered commencement address to graduates Saturday in Dillingham. On Saturday afternoon, scholars donned caps,…
There are over 30 correspondence schools in the state of Alaska. These programs enable parents to be directly involved in their child’s education.…
As of July 1st, former Alaskan public high school students that failed the High School Graduation Qualifying Exam and received a certificate of…
As lieutenant governor candidate Bob Williams campaigns around Alaska this summer, he stopped in Dillingham Tuesday. A huge focus during this campaign for…
Dental Health Aid Therapists are mid-level dental technicians trained specifically to work in rural villages. Ten years ago, the first group of Alaskan…