The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that reverberated in communities along the Alaska Peninsula…
“Things were falling out of the cabinets, and drawers were flopping open. I looked out and my car was jumping around on the road. There was a lot of…
NOAA’s National Tsunami Warning Center cancelled the tsunami warning shortly after midnight. It reported a 24-centimeter wave at Sand Point. A 7.8…
Dillingham may be more than 300 miles away from Anchorage, but the impacts of Friday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake were still felt by many in the region.On…
Southcentral Alaska's big quake just brought a few shakes to Lake Iliamna communities this weekend.A magnitude-7.1 earthquake that caused gas leaks and…
Last month South Central Alaska experienced an earthquake that measured 6.2 on the rector scale. Although there wasn’t any significant damage because of…
A sizable earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 shook buildings in Anchorage Thursday morning. The quake was centered about 80-miles northwest of…
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 was recorded Sunday night off the coast of Northern California. The earthquake did NOT create a destructive tsunami.…
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 struck the Aleutian Islands this morning. The earthquake occurred at 8:25 this morning and was centered…