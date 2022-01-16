-
The value of Bristol Bay driftnet permits continues to increase with lots of transactions as fishermen prepare for this summer’s sockeye fishery in the…
-
The value placed on Bristol Bay driftnet permits is up again. The latest monthly permit values report from the Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry…
-
The value of Bristol Bay driftnet permits continues to increase.The value placed on those permits by the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission jumped up…
-
The organization that represents Bristol Bay’s driftnet fleet is taking a survey about a possible permit buyback program. KDLG's Mike Mason has the…