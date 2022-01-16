-
The Department of Natural Resources has officially begun the process of revising the Bristol Bay Area Plan. The Bristol Bay Advisory Group discussed the…
-
October will see the publication of a brochure listing remote recreational land sale projects including some offerings near Dillingham. The Alaska…
-
The State of Alaska is opening up some land around Dillingham for the personal use of firewood. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.…
-
A deadline is looming early next month to comment on proposed changes to a document important to the future of development of state land in the Bristol…