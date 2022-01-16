-
Sharon Clavette was recognized in May for reinventing the arts program at the school. "It’s less about the program and more about the students," Clavette…
Dillingham fourth graders were treated to an out-of-this-world experience. Students launched a weather balloon into outer space last month. The experiment…
The members of the Dillingham School Board received an update on the start of the new school year during their meeting Monday night. KDLG’s Mike Mason…
A committee of stakeholders has chosen a 6th grade teacher at the Dillingham Middle School as the “Teacher of the Year” for the Dillingham School…
The Dillingham School Board has reached a deal with the man who has led the school district since 2010. Last month the Dillingham School Board agreed to…
School District’s across the state are in the process of preparing their budgets for the next fiscal year. They face some big unknowns including how much…
The Dillingham School Board has agreed to rehire the District Superintendent who’s been in place since 2010. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
The long-time principal of the Dillingham Elementary School will retire at the end of the school year.The announcement that Marilyn Rosene was retiring…
The final Dillingham School Board meeting of the school year was held Monday night. During that meeting the Board approved the hire of many of the…
The “Teacher of the Year” for the Dillingham School District was honored Monday night during the final school board meeting of the school year. KDLG’s…