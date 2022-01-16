-
Sharon Clavette was recognized in May for reinventing the arts program at the school. "It’s less about the program and more about the students," Clavette…
Dillingham fourth graders were treated to an out-of-this-world experience. Students launched a weather balloon into outer space last month. The experiment…
The day before Thanksgiving, KDLG's Elijah Hunt visited the Dillingham Elementary and asked the students what they were grateful for this Thanksgiving.
Tuesday's beef stew was made, by scratch, from veggies and meat grown and raised locally and around the state. Dillingham Elementary served up something…