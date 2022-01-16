-
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said the state is working to send out several testing machines to rural areas. Along with the standard increase in…
There is still no consensus between the state, communities, and local entities on what the rules will be for the Bristol Bay fishery. Regional…
A year after PFAS was first detected in Dillingham wells, the state and a consulting firm are taking steps to address the situation. A plan now in the…
Wells near the Dillingham airport are being tested for PFAS contamination. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, water that…
The state is waiving administration fees through December 13th for all flu vaccines. This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week and the Alaska…
The State of Alaska Epidemiology released a bulletin warning residents in advance to prepare for a respiratory virus that effects infants the most.…
As school is starting up the importance of getting flu vaccines is greater. The state of Alaska has flu vaccines available now and recommends getting it…