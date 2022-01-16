-
Bristol Bay has no reported COVID-19 cases as of May 6. The state inadvertently posted a practice COVID-19 test result for the Dillingham area to its raw…
-
Gov. Walker's budget would delete $9 million for the Alaska Heating Assistance Program, which helps with utility bills for Alaskans at 151-252% of the…
-
Healthy Alaskans 2020 is a program developed by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. As part of its goal to make Alaska healthier, the…
-
A new assessment of the health of Alaskans was released in July. It comes with a book of health indicators and an indicator scorecard. The assessment took…