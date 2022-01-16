-
A year after PFAS was first detected in Dillingham wells, the state and a consulting firm are taking steps to address the situation. A plan now in the…
-
Brune's confirmation comes after a series of tense hearings marked by significant testimony against his nomination. Opposition centered on his previous…
-
Shortly after he was elected, Gov. Mike Dunleavy nominated Jason Brune to lead the state Department of Environmental Conservation. But because of Brune’s…
-
This round comes more than a month after PFAS levels at an airport well measured at more than double DEC's action level. King Salmon is the second Bristol…
-
Wells near the Dillingham airport are being tested for PFAS contamination. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, water that…
-
A major supplier of ready-to-eat products has expanded a recall due to possible Listeria contamination. Reser’s Fine Foods is recalling ready-to-eat cold…
-
4 popular varieties of frozen pizzas have been pulled from store shelves because they may contain plastic fragments. The pizzas were sold in Alaska.…