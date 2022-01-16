-
The senator sat down with KDLG to discuss veteran services and his comments on the proposed Pebble Mine. U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan travelled to Dillingham…
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan’s campaign is touting the support of Alaska’s Senior U.S. Senator in a new television ad that started airing…
The Alaska Democratic Party is going on the offensive against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan and they are specifically targeting the issue…
A veteran’s advocacy group has purchased a television ad criticizing Alaska’s Republican Senate candidate for his stance on Pebble Mine. KDLG’s Chase…
Democrats have raised concern about GOP Senate candidate’s Dan Sullivan’s stance on subsistence rights, particularly as it relates to his actions as…
The three Republican candidates in Alaska’s senate race recently debated each other on economics, foreign policy, and other issues. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh…
U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan took to the airwaves of FOX News this week to answer questions about his residency in Alaska. KDLG’s Mike Mason reports.
This newscast includes a stories about the public testimony on H.B. 77, the new Executive Director of the SAFE women's shelter, and the "Club for Growth"…
A very politically active conservative organization has endorsed former Alaska Attorney General Dan Sullivan to be Alaska’s next U.S. Senator. KDLG’s Mike…
3 high profile candidates, vying to be the next U.S. Senator from Alaska, made speeches last week during an economic summit focused on Southwest Alaska.…