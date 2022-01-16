Daily Run Summary

-
The commercial harvest of sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay dropped off on Wednesday. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
-
Friday’s sockeye harvest in Bristol Bay topped 1-million fish to push the season total to over 7.9-million. The District that’s still out in front in…
-
Commercial fishermen in Bristol Bay hauled in another 807.3-thousand sockeye Thursday to push the season total to over 6.9-million fish. The Egegik…
-
The commercial sockeye harvest in Bristol Bay has topped 1.8-million with another 417-thousand fish added to the total on Friday. The Egegik District…
-
Over 404,000-sockeye were harvested in the Bristol Bay commercial sockeye fishery on Thursday to push the season total to over 1.3-million fish. The…