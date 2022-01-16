-
The coho run to the Nushagak River is coming in stronger than last year resulting in liberalized fishing time for commercial fishermen. KDLG’s Luke…
Another processor has started buying pinks and silvers as the Nushagak District opens to continuous fishing on Tuesday. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the…
Large numbers of pink salmon are being targeted by fishermen in the Nushagak District of Bristol Bay as of Sunday. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the details.
An unknown number of commercial fishermen plan to fish for pinks and silver salmon in the Nushagak District beginning Wednesday. KDLG’s Mike Mason has…
The coho run to the Nushagak River is coming in stronger than anticipated resulting in liberalized fishing time for commercial fishermen and an increased…
Commercial Fishing for coho salmon in the Nushagak district is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday and Togiak Seafoods will be buying. General Manager Voita…