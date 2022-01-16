-
Increased surface temperatures and ash indicate the Aleutian volcano has entered a period of unrest. The Cleveland volcano in the east central Aleutians…
-
Flareups at Shishaldin and earthquakes at Semisopochnoi are among the latest occurrences at Alaska’s volcanoes. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. In its…
-
Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory are paying extra close attention lately due to high seismic activity at five volcanoes running all along the…
-
The ongoing eruption of the Pavlof Volcano on the Alaska Peninsula has gazers and scientists paying close attention, and now there are reports of activity…
-
The very active Cleveland Volcano out in the Aleutian Islands is at it once again. KDLG’s Mike Mason reports.
-
A recent uptick in activity at the active Cleveland Volcano in the Aleutian Islands has resulted in an upgrade to the volcano alert level. KDLG’s Mike…
-
A piece of equipment installed a few years ago near Dillingham has helped detect a small explosive event at the far away Cleveland Volcano in the Aleutian…
-
The Cleveland Volcano in the east central Aleutian Islands started erupting Saturday morning and the eruption continues. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
-
Multiple explosions were detected Saturday morning at the remote Cleveland Volcano in the Aleutian Islands. 3 explosive events were detected. The first…
-
The Alaska Volcano Observatory has raised the alert level for the active Cleveland Volcano in the east central Aleutian Islands.In recent years the…