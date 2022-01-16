-
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that reverberated in communities along the Alaska Peninsula…
For years, residents have struggled to earn a living fishing and to put up enough fish for the winter. They worry their villages will disappear if the low…
The community is still feeling tremors from the earthquake, causing some side effects. Chignik Bay is also looking to improve emergency infrastructure…
Chignik’s early run of sockeye this year is the lowest on record, and it failed to meet its lower-end escapement goal for the third year in a row. With…