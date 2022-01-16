-
Moose season opened last week around Dillingham and to the north, and hunting starts Wednesday around Togiak. From Lake Iliamna down to Katmai Preserve…
Lichens are a critical food source for the caribou herd that lives on the Nushagak Peninsula. But as the caribou thrive, they are depleting the…
Nushagak Peninsula federal hunt returns indicate a slightly larger hunt than the long-term average. So far, 95 caribou have been recorded…
Federal and state hunts for the Nushagak Peninsula caribou herd opened Monday.The Nushagak Peninsula herd caribou hunt opened August 1 for both state and…
With just one caribou reported so far, the winter's harvest will likely fall short of the season's 250-animal quota.With a month left in the season, the…
Wildfires and the caribou population are the subject of a new study released by the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the US Geological Survey. KDLG’s…