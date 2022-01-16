-
A recent survey finds that polling numbers remain strong in opposition to the proposed pebble mine in Alaska. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the story.
A rising star in the Alaska Republican Party took to the editorial pages of the Juneau Empire and the Anchorage Daily News last week regarding the…
Well over 300 scientists, researchers, and university professors from across the country are praising the EPA for the work done to put together the…
Alaska lawmakers from both sides of the isle are reacting to last week’s release of the EPA’s Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the…
The reactions have been pouring in from last week’s release of the EPA’s Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment and Senator Begich’s decision this week to…
Alaska’s Junior U.S. Senator has come out in opposition to the proposed Pebble Mine. Senator Mark Begich released a statement Monday noting that years of…
A couple of groups that represent large numbers of Bristol Bay commercial fishermen are praising the findings in the new Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment.…
The EPA has released the final version of the document they will use to make future regulatory decisions about whether or not to allow large scale mining…
The final version of the EPA’a “Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment” will likely be released in the next couple of months. One part of the assessment looks…
On Thursday the proposed Pebble Mine and the EPA’s “Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment” were front and center during a committee hearing in the U.S. House…