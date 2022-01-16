-
People learning Yup’ik now have another way to practice. A new Yup’ik language app aims to help them develop their skills outside the classroom. The goal…
As the first land grant college in the state, the University of Alaska Fairbanks has an important role in its educational history. While it’s most…
Well over 50 students picked up degrees, certificates and endorsements on Saturday during the graduation ceremony for the UAF Bristol Bay Campus in…
Young scientists spent part of their summer vacation in one of the world’s most beautiful laboratories: Camp Polaris on Lake Aleknagik. BBEDC’s Salmon…
Test dives continue for the Bristol Bay campus’s new underwater remotely operated vehicle. The small ROV recently dropped to its lowest depth of 20 feet…
A handful of students became nurses during a ceremony Saturday in Dillingham. KDLG's Mike Mason was there and filed this report.
The new addition to the campus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus in Dillingham was officially unveiled to the public on Thursday…