The Department of Natural Resources has officially begun the process of revising the Bristol Bay Area Plan. The Bristol Bay Advisory Group discussed the…
Monday is the deadline to comment on the proposed changes to the Area Plan for the Bristol Bay region. The plan will help shape the future of development…
A wide-spread effort is underway to change a document important to the future of the Bristol Bay region. As part of that effort Alaska Native leaders from…
A deadline is looming early next month to comment on proposed changes to a document important to the future of development of state land in the Bristol…
Nearly a hundred people turned out Friday night in Dillingham to voice concerns about a document that will guide the future of development across the…
A series of public meetings will be held this week in the Bristol Bay region to gather public comments about a rewrite of the Bristol Bay Area Plan. As…
An effort is underway to change a planning document for the Bristol Bay region in such a way as to stop the development of large mines. 6 tribal entities…