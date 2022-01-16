Board of Fish

-
In a major shift, the board voted to halve Kodiak's allocation of Chignik sockeye in Cape Igvak, shortened fishing time, and doubled the minimum harvest…
The Alaska Board of Fisheries will vote on 47 proposals at the Bristol Bay Finfish meeting this week. Advisory committee reports will be a major factor.…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is looking for ways to cut down on the state Board of Fisheries budget – including the possibility of switching to…
The idea of changing the Alaska Board of Fisheries from a group of stakeholders to a board made up of professionals was broached earlier this week in the…
The next Alaska Board of Fisheries meeting focused on Bristol Bay issues will be held in December of 2015. The meeting location is Anchorage but several…
Earlier this month the Alaska Board of Fisheries set the schedule for the round of meetings that will be held in late 2015 and early 2016. As KDLG’s Mike…
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell has chosen a replacement for Board of Fisheries member Bill Brown from Juneau who resigned last month. The Governor has…