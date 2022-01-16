-
Salmon season may be a ways off, but winter fisheries like pollock and snow crab are underway in the Bering Sea.Alaska's winter fisheries are underway,…
NOAA scientists say a second warm year is causing poor pollock recruitment -- and could indicate a big shift in climate patterns in the Bering Sea.On…
NWS warns water to reach peak midday Wednesday; Unalakleet Mayor not too concerned about flooding.High surf advisories remain in effect through Thursday…
NOAA declared the Arcitc ringed seal threatened two years ago and now wants to protect waters vital to their existence. The National Oceanic and…
Nuri may bring enormous seas to the Aleutians Islands by Friday. A very large storm, the largest Alaska has seen in many years, is heading toward the…
It looks like there could be a lot more Pollock in the Bering Sea than compared to last year. NOAA released a statement Wednesday noting that the…
The U.S. Coast Guard’s forward deployed Jayhawk helicopter crew in Cold Bay successfully medevac’d an injured crewman from a vessel in the Bering Sea…
The U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac a commercial fishermen Tuesday from a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea. The request for a medevac came from the crew…
One of the world’s biggest and most environmentally friendly cod longliners has begun its journey to Alaska. The 184 foot Northern Leader has left the…