A new study centers on Katmai bears, but it's the people watching them both in the park and online who are the focus. Researchers are looking at how…
The cub tested positive for canine infectious hepatitis, a disease that's been detected in more than 10% of Kodiak and Alaska Peninsula brown bears.A lab…
Thousands watched via bear cams as two bruins quietly laid down and died. In a rare and mysterious case of non-traumatic bear death, those viewers have…
The bear cams at Brooks Camp, first installed by Explore.org in 2012, have a massive and dedicated online following.Last year 16 million viewers glued…
A new set of cameras by Explore.org offers a window on some of the thousands of male walruses sunning themselves on Round Island's beaches.Walrus fans…
The Katmai National Park and Preserve in partnership with Explore.org began rebroadcasting live web camera feeds of the local brown bears along the Brooks…