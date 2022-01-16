-
Van Vactor started as CEO in 2013, a role he said allowed him to get involved in issues he was passionate about, like Pebble Mine and permit retention…
-
Prevention preparations ramp up in Bristol Bay, a day after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Alaska's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Concerns about the…
-
On June first, the board of directors for the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation voted unanimously to support the Yes for Salmon ballot…
-
Halibut have hit the docks in Dillingham. The 4-E halibut fishery opened on May 1, and the first fish was landed on May 14.Bristol Bay fishermen have…
-
Efforts to launch local processors in two Bristol Bay communities may finally be coming to fruition.For decades, many of the processors in Bristol Bay…
-
Boats aren’t the only thing that have to be prepped for the fishery. Workshops in Dillingham and Naknek this week will give fishermen a chance to get…
-
A week into a challenging Togiak herring fishery, some fishermen are ready for halibut season. https://vimeo.com/164168267">Herring opened April 17 this…
-
BBEDC CEO says OceanBeauty looking for a few good fishermen.OceanBeauty is signing up Bristol Bay fishermen for the 2016 season.Bristol Bay Economic…
-
BBEDC and BBNA are looking for Bristol Bay residents who want to testify at the Board of Fisheries Area M meeting in Anchorage next month.The Alaska Board…
-
As the state Board of Fisheries prepares to deliberate proposals addressing permit stacking in Bristol Bay, mixed opinions continue to come out in public…