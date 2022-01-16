-
Bristol Bay Borough School Board President, Michael Swain, is now President-Elect of the Association of Alaska School Boards. He will serve in this…
The ASAA and AASB are urging districts to add 'gender identity' to non-discrimination policies -- and to figure out what that means for students in locker…
Elected by the Association of Alaska School Board's 15-member board, Swain will serve first as Secretary/Treasure, next year as President-Elect, and then…
The issue of increasing funding for Alaska's public school's took center stage Monday in Juneau. KDLG's Mike Mason has the story.