Alaska Governor Sean Parnell has signed legislation that extends the 12 Alaska Regional Development Organizations in Alaska. The ARDOR organizations…
There has been some movement for the bill that seeks to reauthorize 12 economic development organizations in Alaska. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
The City of Dillingham is supporting an effort to reauthorize a state sponsored program focused on economic development that was cut by the Alaska…
The Alaska Legislature this spring failed to renew the state’s regional development organization program, or ARDOR. This removes a key source of funding…