-
The boarding school's superintendent calls the plan a "hostile takeover," but lawmakers have expressed strong interest in ANSEP's proposal to turn Mt.…
-
Sue Lee of Dillingham and Frederick Coolidge of Aleknagik participated in ANSEP's acceleration academy and internship this summer. While their peers were…
-
The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program, or ANSEP, was awarded a $6 million grant through the passage of House Bill 278. The program is using…
-
The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program is bringing over 100 students from all over the state to the University of Alaska Anchorage for a…