In a surprise announcement Tuesday, the Department of Ed says students will take AMP just once more, while the state starts the process of choosing a new…
Future iterations of the AMP test will ask students to write essays and show math work, says the Achievement and Assessment Institute.The Alaska Measures…
Less than half of Alaskan students "meet standards" for English language arts and math, according to results of the new AMP test.After weeks of delay, the…
Draft legislation calls for the repeal of AMP, which a group of district superintendents say is not meeting schools' needs. According to the Alaska…