Alaska unemployment

Alaska’s unemployment rate remained steady in September at 6.8-percent according to the latest data released on Friday. That’s unchanged from the rate…
Alaska’s unemployment rate inched upwards in August despite an established trend where the rate would fall through August or even September. KDLG’s Mike…
New federal statistics that young Alaskan workers face greater unemployment than the general population. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. Research by the…
National unemployment numbers for the construction industry may not reflect those of Alaska. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The Associated General…
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development periodically releases statistics on unemployment across the state. They’ve released the latest…
Alaska’s unemployment rate in January was recorded at 6.4-percent. That translates to over 27.2-thousand Alaskans being officially classified as…
The difference between the state and national unemployment rates is shrinking but Alaska’s rate is still lower. KDLG’s Mike Mason explains.
Alaska’s unemployment rate is low enough that one part of the federal extended unemployment benefits program is being phased out. KDLG’s Mike Mason has…
Many workers across much of Southwest Alaska are eligible for a hiring preference based on a recent decision by the Commissioner of the Alaska Department…
Southwest Alaska continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state despite the fact that the Bristol Bay Borough has an extremely low…