Governor Walker signed the state budget on Wednesday. KDLG’s Izzy Ross talked with the governor about how Senate Bill 26 will impact Permanent Fund…
Forecasting suggests that this year’s Permanent Fund Dividend is expected to rise significantly. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more on the market analysis.…
Every year thousands of eligible Alaskans end up passing up on their share of Alaska’s oil wealth because they fail to file for their Permanent Fund…
The value of the Alaska Permanent Fund at the end of 2013 was $49.7-billion dollars. The value of the fund was buoyed by the 9.2-percent return for the…
The value of the Alaska Permanent Fund has topped $48-billion dollars. The current value is a new record for the Fund. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.