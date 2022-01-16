-
US Senator Mark Begich recently commented on the Alaska LNG Project’s filing for an export license. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. On Monday, the Alaska…
A state natural gas project has reached an important bureaucratic milestone. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more.The Alaska LNG Project has filed for an…
With the passage of a new oil tax regime in Senate Bill 21, companies in Alaska are considering new investments in the energy market. KDLG’s Chase…
Two natural gas projects were the subject of a gubernatorial address in Fairbanks. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more.Alaska Governor Sean Parnell visited…
The decade’s long struggle to commercialize the trapped natural gas on the North Slope took a major step forward last Thursday with the signing of Senate…
The members of the Alaska Legislature enter the final week of the session with a number of high priority items still unfinished. Perhaps the most…
The leadership of the House Majority responded last week to the Senate’s passage of a natural gas pipeline bill. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the story.