Two natural gas projects were the subject of a gubernatorial address in Fairbanks. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more.Alaska Governor Sean Parnell visited…
2 of the 3 major candidates seeking to be the next Governor of Alaska participated in a candidate’s forum earlier this month in Anchorage. KDLG’s Mike…
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell says the EPA is bypassing the established permitting system in Alaska by its decision last week to instigate a 404-C process…
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell defended his proposed legislation to reform the public school system in Alaska during a wide ranging press conference…
Alaska lawmakers from both sides of the isle are reacting to last week’s release of the EPA’s Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the…
A new report seems to indicate the decision by Alaska Governor Sean Parnell not to expand the Medicaid program in Alaska could have some negative impacts.…
One of the most outspoken members of the Democratic minority in the Alaska Legislature is throwing his hat in the ring to be Alaska’s next Governor.…