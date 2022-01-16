-
The Alaska Department of Transportation is still working to acquire right-of-way for the downtown streets project. The city applied for a grant to fix…
-
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is working with the Federal Highway Administration in soliciting comments and information on…
-
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is conducting a review of the Alaska Administrative Code regulations. The department is…
-
Another road construction project is wrapping up in Bristol Bay, and with it will come new features unlike any other roads in the state. KDLG’s Luke…
-
A local road in Dillingham is experiencing problems with its upkeep, and its ownership is stirring a bit of controversy. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has more.
-
With 82% of the state’s towns and villages inaccessible by road, aviation has played an important role in Alaska. The state’s Department of Transportation…
-
Due to improper disposal of highway paint, the Alaska Department of Transportation will have to pay a hefty environmental fine. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
-
There is a new survey being conducted in Southwest Alaska will analyze the answers of residence in the area. Their answers could help bring money to…
-
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is working with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to remove certain vegetation near…
-
Dillingham is the largest community in the Bristol Bay region and the city’s downtown area is the most heavily trafficked part of town. The state owned…