The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development published a new report that outlines the trends in almost 200 industries and occupations in…
Alaska’s unemployment rate inched upwards in August despite an established trend where the rate would fall through August or even September. KDLG’s Mike…
Young adults are an increasing proportion of Alaska’s population. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh the story on some new demographic information about this…
New statistics show increased job growth in Alaska’s arts, entertainment, and recreation sector. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The Alaska Department of…
The latest numbers on GDP have come out for the state of Alaska. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more.Earlier this month, the Alaska Department of Labor and…
A new study has come out about the cost of living in Alaska. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more on the numbers, and what they mean for Dillingham.The Alaska…
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development periodically releases statistics on unemployment across the state. They’ve released the latest…
New state projections suggest Alaska’s population will increase steadily over the next thirty years, particularly in the Southwest. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh…
For most of the United States, 2008 began the great recession, a period of economic volatility and increased unemployment. However, even seven years out,…
Alaska recorded its highest employment rate ever in late summer of last year. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.