The Alaska Board of Fisheries will take up 47 proposals at the Bristol Bay Finfish meeting in Dillingham this November. As the Nushagak and Naknek-Kvichak…
No more free week, a loophole closed in Togiak, and a change for d-boats are among the 2016 changesThe Bristol Bay salmon fishery will see some changes…
The process for considering changes to state fisheries regulations will stay the same for the time being.During a May 24 teleconference meeting, Alaska's…
Given the tight state budget, the Alaska Board of Fisheries is considering a change that could expedite consideration of some proposals a little.Alaska’s…
After months of discussion, committee meetings and new criteria - the state fish board changed some set net boundaries in Bristol Bay in response to…
A recent study said that no matter how far from shore an Area M fisherman fishes, the majority of his sockeye catch in the Outer Port Heiden section is…
The once-thriving Chignik fishery has seen better days, and fishermen from the region asked the state Board of Fish for a little help.Area M wasn’t the…
The state fish board has a new policy to help when tasked with considering changes to commercial setnet sites after erosion takes its toll.The Alaska…
Few changes on the way for Alaska Peninsula salmon fisheries after triennial Board of Fish meeting.Despite hearing requests from Bristol Bay stakeholders…
Chignik fishermen are asking the state Board of Fisheries to increase the focus on pink and chum salmon management in their area. The state Board of…