-
Alaska Airlines started its seasonal summer service in the Bay earlier than normal this spring, after RAVN Air Group declared bankruptcy in April. They…
-
The Alaska Air Group will buy back up to $650-million dollars of stock, in a move approved by the Board of Directors. The buyback will equal about…
-
The flight attendants that work for Alaska Airlines have turned down the latest proposed contract. In a prepared statement, the Association of Flight…
-
Alaska Airlines is buying 5-more Boeing 737-900 extended range aircraft worth over $481-million dollars. 2 of the new planes will be ready to go in 2015…
-
Alaska Airlines is raising the fee to check a bag when flying outside of the state. It will now be 25 dollars for each of the first two bags, up from 20.…