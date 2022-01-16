2015 election

-
The Aleknagik city council certified its election results Wednesday night.The Aleknagik City Council met Thursday night and certified its election…
-
A slate of mostly incumbents was re-elected in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.The Lake and Peninsula Borough canvassing committee met Oct. 19 to count the…
-
Unofficial results show an unchanged Bristol Bay Borough Assembly, and one new face on the school board.The Bristol Bay Borough assembly will remain…
-
The ballots have been counted and --- unofficially --- Dillingham voters re-elected Alice Ruby to serve as mayor.Dillingham voters re-elected Alice Ruby…
-
Dillingham has three candidates for three seats on the city council.Tuesday's ballot will include three candidates for Dillingham City Council. Incumbents…
-
The ballot for the upcoming Bristol Bay Borough election features three candidates for two assembly seats, and three candidates for two school board…
-
KDLG News puts questions to Holly Johnson, Tracy Hightower, Dave Gladden, and Alice Ruby ahead of next Tuesday's election. Here's the link to audio from…