Bristol Bay Borough’s Lady Angels will head to the 1A State Championships for the first time

The Bristol Bay Lady Angels came out on top in their regional tournament in Naknek on March 1, defeating King Cove and Sand Point, as well as top-ranked team Newhalen. The first place grants them a spot at State and adds to their winning streak.

Sophomore Olivia Harvilla said the team didn’t start off so strongly; it took a while for them to find their footing.

Alexandra Rowe and Bristol Bay Photography Class A scene from a game at the Girls 1A Aleutian Chain Regional Championships. 2024.

“Our season started off a little rough. We had a one and five record to start and now we’re on an 11-win streak,” she said. “And we’re regional champs.”

She said the 11 players worked together through their season to improve, developing their chemistry as a team.

Coach Will Mitchell said he has watched the athletes’ confidence grow, especially after winning a few close games.

“To see them come down the stretch and win a bunch of tight games and overtime ones and comebacks just showed the mental fortitude they have that you can’t really teach,” he said. “And to see them put that to use during the regional championship game and semi-final game against some pretty tough teams was pretty special.”

Now, Harvilla said she is eager to see the crowd at the State Championships in Anchorage.

“It’s a whole other experience that we’ve never got a chance to get. This is our first time being in 1A and going to State,” she said.

Sophomore Brooke Phelps said that while she gets nervous before games, she’s excited for State.

“I’m just excited to play. Every game this season I’ve been nervous but I don't think these games will be as much because no matter how we got there, we still have done our best,” she said.

And Junior Kylah Estrada said she’s ready to keep improving at the tournament.

“I’m excited to be able to play with the team and learn more skills to get better,” she said.

Bella Young is a senior this year. She said heading to State is a good way to end her final season.

“It’s my senior year so I’m just really excited to play with my group one last time,” she said. “We had a good season so it’s a good way to end it.”

The team flies to Anchorage on March 11 for the championship tournament. The Newhalen Malamutes will also compete at the Girls 1A State Championships. The King Cove T-Jacks and the Koliganek Huskies will attend the boys’ tournament.

Bristol Bay Borough School is holding a community potluck to send off the Lady Angels on March 10.

Get in touch with the authors at news@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.