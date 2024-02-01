© 2024 KDLG
2024 Sockeye Classic Basketball Results

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM AKST
The King Cove T-Jacks. The T-Jacks won the 2024 AML Sockeye Classic for the boys teams. January, 27, 2024.
Dillingham's Lady Wolverines. The team won the 2024 AML Sockeye Classic for the girls teams. January 27, 2024.
The Bristol Bay Angels (boys team). The Angels were the runners-up in the 2024 AML Sockeye Classic for the boys teams. January 27, 2024.
The Sand Point Eagles (girls team). The Eagles were the runner-ups in the 2024 AML Sockeye Classic for the girls. January 27, 2024.
The Tanalian Lynx of Port Alsworth (boys team), the winners of the 2024 AML Sockeye Classic's Sportsmanship Award for the boys teams. January 27, 2024.
The Tanalian Lynx of Port Alsworth (girls team), the winners of the 2024 AML Sockeye Classic's Sportsmanship Award for the girls teams. January 27, 2024.
2024 AML Sockeye Classic All-tournament players among the boys teams. January 27, 2024.
2024 AML Sockeye Classic All-tournament players, among the girls teams. January 27, 2024.
The 2024 Alaska Marine Lines Sockeye Classic took place in Dillingham last week. The basketball tournament saw more than four dozen games played by hundreds of athletes.

Dillingham's boys team, the Wolverines, plays King Cove's boys team, the T-Jacks. January 24, 2024.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
Dillingham's boys team, the Wolverines, plays King Cove's boys team, the T-Jacks. January 24, 2024.
Togiak's boys team, the Huskies, play Newhalen's boys team, the Malamutes. January 24, 2024.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
Togiak's boys team, the Huskies, plays Newhalen's boys team, the Malamutes. January 24, 2024.

The King Cove T-Jacks took home the boys' championship with the Bristol Bay Angels winning the runner-up spot. For the girls' championship, Dillingham’s Lady Wolverines won the tournament, with the Sand Point Eagles coming in as runner-ups.

The sportsmanship award is given to the teams that demonstrate the best sportsmanship at the tournament on and off of the court. That prize went to the Tanalian Lynx for both the boys and girls teams.

Both 1A and 2A division basketball teams will compete in conference championships at the end of this month. The Boys 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Championship will be held in New Stuyahok and the Girls 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Championship will be held in Naknek. The Great Alaska 2A Conference Championship's location has yet to be announced.

Congratulations to all teams who competed in the tournament.

All Tournament Selections — Girls:
#4 New Stuyahok — Kyla Andrew
#5 Bristol Bay — Brooke Phelps
#31 Newhalen — Pagan Lester
#15 Port Alsworth — Mikiah Lorentzes
#20 Sand Point — Arriana Wilson
#4 Bristol Bay —Olivia Harvilla
#23 Sand Point — Misty Marine
#32 Newhalen — Ida Lester
#5 Dillingham — Emmy Wilson
#23 Dillingham — Charlene Savo
#10 Koliganek — Kailey Ishnook
#25 King Cove — Mary Mae Brandell

Katarina Mowrer from Togiak Yuraqing at halftime at the Boys championship game, King Cove vs. Bristol Bay. January 27, 2024.
Maria Dosal
Katarina Mowrer from Togiak Yuraqing at halftime at the boys championship game, King Cove vs. Bristol Bay. January 27, 2024.

All-Tournament Selections — Boys:
#23 Dillingham — Graelin Chaney
#23 Sand Point — Rowdy Tripp
#21 Bristol Bay — Chad Anderson
#0 Bristol Bay — Keilan Wassillie
#12 Port Alsworth — Eric McGee
#2 Koliganek — Gusty Tungiung
#2 King Cove — Jager-Sean Brandell
#13 King Cove — Thomas Mack
#1 New Stuyahok — Joel Hanson
#23 Koliganek — Ezra Panamarioff
#20 Newhalen — Bryce Olympic
#13 Togiak — Jacob Andrews

Disclaimer: The Dillingham City School District owns KDLG's broadcasting license, but it does not influence or direct our coverage.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or
907-842-2200.
Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
