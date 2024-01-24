Manokotak's basketball team uninvited to AML Sockeye Classic

Dillingham Middle/High School will welcome about 200 student athletes for the AML Sockeye Classic basketball tournament this week, but the Manokotak Lynx won’t be among them.

Both the Dillingham Middle/High School and the Manokotak Nunaniq School announced the decision on Monday on their respective Facebook pages.

The Manokotak School stated that unsportsmanlike conduct from some fans at a the Laker Layup Tournament last weekend, as well as negative social media comments, had prompted the decision.

The post said “these behaviors from adult fans are the cause of our teams not being able to play in the tournament this week.”

The school commended the student athletes and coaches for their exceptional behavior.

The Dillingham Middle/High School's principal, Megan McCambly, wrote in the press release the decision was made after a continued pattern of behavior rather than an isolated incident. She also wrote that school staff want to ensure the integrity of the tournament and safety of the audience.

Representatives for both the Dillingham City School District and the Southwest Region School District declined requests for comment.

Manokotak’s boys’ team has seven wins and zero losses so far in the season, and the girls’ team has six wins and two losses. The teams will compete in 1A Regions at the end of February.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

