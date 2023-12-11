Wrestlers from across Bristol Bay compete in regional championship

Wrestlers from across Bristol Bay traveled to Dillingham to compete in the 2023 Sockeye Conference on December 8 and 9. A total of 60 athletes from nine teams participated.

Wolverine Wrestling Camp Facebook page. Dillingham wrestlers at the 2023 Sockeye Conference. December, 2023.

Dillingham took first among team scores for the boys with a cumulative score more than double that of second place finisher New Stuyahok. For the girls teams, Bristol Bay came out on top, followed by Newhalen.

Pagen Lester of Newhalen and Gusty Tungiung IV of Koliganek were named ‘outstanding wrestlers’ at the tournament, as voted on by the tournament’s coaches. Both athletes were champions in their weight classes.

The state championship will be held at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage from December 15 to 16. All upcoming state matches will be streamed on the National Federation of State High School Associations network website.

Boys Team Scores:

1 Dillingham High School 172.5 2 New Stuyahok 81.0 3 Bristol Bay 65.5 4 Koliganek School 40.0 5 Sand Point High School 36.0 6 Manokotak 24.5 7 King Cove High School 16.0 8 Newhalen 9.0 9 Togiak 7.0

Girls Team Scores

1 Bristol Bay 56.0 2 Newhalen 30.0 3 Dillingham High School 26.0 4 Manokotak 24.0 5 Sand Point High School 14.0 6 Togiak 10.0 7 King Cove High School 0.0 7 Koliganek School 0.0 7 New Stuyahok 0.0

You can find the full results here. The Boys Team Scores and Girls Team Scores are courtesy of William Savo.

