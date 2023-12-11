Wrestlers from across Bristol Bay compete in regional championship
Wrestlers from across Bristol Bay traveled to Dillingham to compete in the 2023 Sockeye Conference on December 8 and 9. A total of 60 athletes from nine teams participated.
Dillingham took first among team scores for the boys with a cumulative score more than double that of second place finisher New Stuyahok. For the girls teams, Bristol Bay came out on top, followed by Newhalen.
Pagen Lester of Newhalen and Gusty Tungiung IV of Koliganek were named ‘outstanding wrestlers’ at the tournament, as voted on by the tournament’s coaches. Both athletes were champions in their weight classes.
The state championship will be held at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage from December 15 to 16. All upcoming state matches will be streamed on the National Federation of State High School Associations network website.
Boys Team Scores:
|1
|Dillingham High School
|172.5
|2
|New Stuyahok
|81.0
|3
|Bristol Bay
|65.5
|4
|Koliganek School
|40.0
|5
|Sand Point High School
|36.0
|6
|Manokotak
|24.5
|7
|King Cove High School
|16.0
|8
|Newhalen
|9.0
|9
|Togiak
|7.0
Girls Team Scores
|1
|Bristol Bay
|56.0
|2
|Newhalen
|30.0
|3
|Dillingham High School
|26.0
|4
|Manokotak
|24.0
|5
|Sand Point High School
|14.0
|6
|Togiak
|10.0
|7
|King Cove High School
|0.0
|7
|Koliganek School
|0.0
|7
|New Stuyahok
|0.0
You can find the full results here. The Boys Team Scores and Girls Team Scores are courtesy of William Savo.
