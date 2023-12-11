© 2023 KDLG
Wrestlers from across Bristol Bay compete in regional championship

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM AKST
From left to right, Aiden Petla of New Stuyahok, Graelin Chaney of Dillingham High School and Lloyd Kritz of Togiak. These athletes competed in the 171 lbs class at the 2023 Sockeye Conference. December 9, 2023.
Wolverine Wrestling Camp Facebook page.
    Wrestlers from across Bristol Bay traveled to Dillingham to compete in the 2023 Sockeye Conference on December 8 and 9. A total of 60 athletes from nine teams participated.

    Dillingham wrestlers at the 2023 Sockeye Conference. December, 2023.
    Wolverine Wrestling Camp Facebook page.
    Dillingham took first among team scores for the boys with a cumulative score more than double that of second place finisher New Stuyahok. For the girls teams, Bristol Bay came out on top, followed by Newhalen.

    Pagen Lester of Newhalen and Gusty Tungiung IV of Koliganek were named ‘outstanding wrestlers’ at the tournament, as voted on by the tournament’s coaches. Both athletes were champions in their weight classes.

    The state championship will be held at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage from December 15 to 16. All upcoming state matches will be streamed on the National Federation of State High School Associations network website.

    Boys Team Scores:

    1Dillingham High School 172.5
    2New Stuyahok 81.0
    3Bristol Bay  65.5
    4Koliganek School 40.0
    5Sand Point High School 36.0
    6Manokotak 24.5
    7King Cove High School 16.0
    8Newhalen 9.0
    9Togiak 7.0

    Girls Team Scores

    1Bristol Bay  56.0
    2Newhalen 30.0
    3Dillingham High School 26.0
    4Manokotak 24.0
    5Sand Point High School 14.0
    6Togiak 10.0
    7King Cove High School 0.0
    7Koliganek School 0.0
    7New Stuyahok 0.0

    You can find the full results here. The Boys Team Scores and Girls Team Scores are courtesy of William Savo.

    Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

    Christina McDermott
    Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
